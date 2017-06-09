Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Portuguese counterpart on national holiday
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Marcelo Rebelo de Susa, President of the Portuguese Republic on the occasion of national holiday of his country.
The letter of congratulations reads:
“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – Portugal Day.
On this momentous day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities and the friendly people of Portugal everlasting peace and prosperity.”
