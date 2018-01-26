Ilham Aliyev congratulates Honduran counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernández Alvarado.

According to Oxu.Az, the congratulation letter of the head of state reads:

"I cordially congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Honduras. I hope that we will continue joint efforts on the path of development of the friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Honduras. I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your work for prosperity of the friendly people of Honduras."

