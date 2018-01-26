Yandex metrika counter

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Honduran counterpart

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Honduran counterpart

Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernández Alvarado.

According to Oxu.Az, the congratulation letter of the head of state reads:

"I cordially congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Honduras. I hope that we will continue joint efforts on the path of development of the friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Honduras. I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your work for prosperity of the friendly people of Honduras."

News.Az


