Ilham Aliyev: Different nationalities, religious communities live in Azerbaijan as single family

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by President of the Russian Jewish Congress Yuri Kanner on March 8.

President of the Russian Jewish Congress Yuri Kanner said that as part of their visit to Azerbaijan they traveled to the city of Guba, adding they saw development processes in the country`s regions.

He praised the fact that all conditions were created in Azerbaijan for representatives of all nationalities, including Jews, to live in prosperity.

President Ilham Aliyev said that different nationalities and religious communities have been living in Azerbaijan as a single family for centuries, pointing out the existence of necessary conditions for representatives of all nationalities, including Jews to live in peace.

The head of state underlined the importance of Azerbaijan`s hosting major international events aimed at strengthening dialogue among civilizations and cultures.

