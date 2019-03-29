Ilham Aliyev: Entrepreneurs who insured their property can be completely sure that in case of accident their property won’t be lost

Entrepreneurs who insured their property can be completely sure that in case of an accident their property will not be lost, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

He was speaking March 28 at the meeting over a fire that occurred in a shopping center " Diglas " in Nizami district, Baku.

Usually, when such incidents occur in developed countries, insurance companies take over the entire financial burden, and all goods are insured, Ilham Aliyev said, acording to Trend.

“Unfortunately, there are gaps in the sphere of insurance in Azerbaijan, and we see this in many cases,” he noted. “For example, thousands of homes were damaged in the recent earthquake in Shamakhi, Ismayilli and Aghsu districts, but none of them was insured. Of course, the state provides and should provide support. The construction of houses has already begun, and a ceremony to provide people with first houses was held at the beginning of this month. In general, entrepreneurs are encouraged to have their property insured. In this case, they can be completely sure that in case of an accident their property will not be lost.”

