Ilham Aliyev: Jojug Marjanli epitomizes unbending spirit, determination of Azerbaijani people

The main issue on the agenda, of course, is the construction of buildings, villages and cities after the liberation of Azerbaijani lands that are still under occupation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the inauguration of Gobu Park-2 residential complex for the internally displaced persons in Garadagh district of Baku.

“We will do this, just as we built a beautiful settlement in the village of Shikharkh located on the administrative territory of the Nagorno-Karabakh autonomous region which used to be under occupation,” the Azerbaijani president said. “More than 1,000 families have now settled down there. On the lands liberated as a result of the April 2016 fighting, a new settlement has been built – Jojug Marjanli, which today epitomizes the unbending spirit and determination of the Azerbaijani people. Our fellow compatriots, many of whom lived in an IDP settlement in Bilasuvar for years, have been provided with housing and willingly returned to their native lands. Today, life is boiling there, land is being cultivated, landscaping work is under way, jobs are being created.”

The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan must be restored, Ilham Aliyev added.

“Our territorial integrity is recognized by the whole world and we consistently pursue our policy in this direction,” Ilham Aliyev said. “There can be no talk of any compromise with our territorial integrity. This is not and never will be the topic of negotiations. We must become and are becoming even stronger. Our economic power is growing. At the same time, the unbending will of our people and the resolve of our compatriots expelled from their homes bring the day of liberation of our lands closer.”

News.Az

