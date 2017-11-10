Ilham Aliyev: No financial problems in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are no financial problems in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said at the opening of a new building of the Ganja State Philharmonic on Nov. 10, APA reported.

"Our country has a great potential—first of all, human capital. We have mainly invested in human capital. Of course, we are developing the energy sector—which is the backbone of our economy—the non-oil sector, agriculture, and industrial production. Of course, I do not want to compare Azerbaijan with any country. Willingly or unwillingly, we see that Azerbaijan is demonstrating an example of a successful, fast, sustainable development example. This makes us very happy,” said President Aliyev.



The head of state noted that this year was finished with good indicators.



"Next year will be even more successful. I recently mentioned that we have no financial problems. If we had, we would have been unable to invest this much in social projects," he added.

