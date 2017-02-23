Ilham Aliyev: Nothing can hinder realization of Southern Gas Corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nothing can hinder the realization of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas pipeline (TANAP), which we laid the foundation of in 2011 together with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was a turning point for the Southern Gas Corridor project, President Aliyev said addressing the third ministerial meeting of the SGC Advisory Council in Baku Feb. 22, APA-Economics reported citing Bloomberg.



The president noted that TANAP, which is the main part of the Southern Gas Corridor, is 65% complete, South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) 80%, Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) 35%, and 90% of the Shah Deniz field has been used.



“In 2011, we signed TANAP with Turkish President Erdogan. The signing ceremony that was held in Istanbul was a turning point. Then other agreements followed. Without the TANAP agreement, this project would not have been realized,” the president added.



Nothing can hinder the realization of the Southern Gas Corridor, President Aliyev stressed.



“We cannot allow delays in the implementation of the project. Some may pretend environmental issues, but environmental regulations are respected fully in the framework of the project. I’m confident of a positive result,” said Azerbaijan’s president, expressing confidence that the project will be implemented in a timely manner.

News.Az

News.Az