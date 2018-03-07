Yandex metrika counter

Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Vladimir Putin

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of human causalities as a result of the crash of a Russian An-26 military transport plane in Syria,” President Aliyev said in his letter.    

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the whole people of Russia,” the Azerbaijani president said.

A Russian An-26 military transport plane crashed in Syria on March 6, killing 32 people.  

