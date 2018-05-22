Ilham Aliyev orders measures to ensure activity of Food Safety Agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on a number of measures to ensure the activity of the Food Safety Agency, Trend reports.

In accordance with the order, laboratories, equipment, administrative buildings, material and technical base, other property and a number of staff positions are transferred to the Food Safety Agency from the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Agriculture, the State Customs Committee and the abolished State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents, respectively.

