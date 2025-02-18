Ilham Aliyev re-elected as president of Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been re-elected as President of the country's National Olympic Committee (NOC).

During the 9th General Assembly of the NOC, the head of state was unanimously re-elected for a four-year term as President of the organization, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The General Assembly also elected members of the Executive Committee and Supervisory Commission.

President Ilham Aliyev, along with Azer Aliyev, Chingiz Huseynzade, Zemfira Meftahatdinova, Farid Mansurov, Elnur Mammadli, Faig Garayev, Alla Hasanova, Nazim Huseynov, and Namig Abdullayev, were elected as members of the NOC's Executive Committee.

