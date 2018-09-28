Ilham Aliyev: Russia for Azerbaijan very important, valuable partner and friend

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia for Azerbaijan is a very important and valuable partner, a friend, a neighbor with which Azerbaijan has the highest level of relations, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Sept. 27 at a one-on-one meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Trend Agency reports.

“Please allow me to welcome you to Azerbaijan once again,” Ilham Aliyev said. “We are always very glad to see you.”

“Today's visit is quite special. We are participating in the work of the inter-regional Russian-Azerbaijani forum for the first time,” the Azerbaijani president said. “It brings together a record number of participants – about 1,000 people, which is evidence of a great interest in this event. We met in Sochi earlier this month and are meeting in Baku today, and this is a clear indicator of the level of our relations. We actively cooperate in political sphere, in economic, transport, energy and humanitarian spheres, and we are seeing great progress in all areas.”

“We have just said this to the participants of the forum, thereby giving them another impetus to work even harder and advance our cooperation further,” Ilham Aliyev noted.

“Russia for us is a very important and valuable partner, a friend, a neighbor with which we have the highest level of relations. I think that in the coming years we will only follow the path of building up our cooperation, creating even better conditions for the businesses of our countries and strengthening cooperation in all areas. Welcome again and thank you very much for this visit!”

News.Az

