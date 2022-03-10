Illegal Armenian armed group fires on Azerbaijan's positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

From 09:50 to 17:10 on March 10, members of the illegal Armenian armed group in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, fired at the positions of our army in the direction of Aghdam, Khojavend, and Fizuli regions using various caliber firearms, the press service of the Ministry of Defence told News.az.

Adequate response measures have been taken in the areas mentioned by our departments.

There are no casualties in terms of personnel and equipment in the ranks of the Azerbaijani Army.

At present, the situation in these areas is stable, the operational conditions are under the full control of our units.

News.Az