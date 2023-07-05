Illegal Armenian armed groups continue to transport arms to Azerbaijan's Karabakh (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another video footage has been disseminated showing the transportation of weapons and military equipment by illegal Armenian armed formations to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, News.Az reports.

As evident from the footage, on the Khankendi-Khalfali road, military supplies are transported to the combat positions of the illegal Armenian groups, accompanied by armored vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, which is temporarily stationed on the territory of Azerbaijan.

