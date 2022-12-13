Illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources in the areas under the temporary control of Russian peacekeepers should be stopped: Assistant to President

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 13, a briefing for representatives of the diplomatic corps and military attachés accredited in Azerbaijan with the participation of Hikmet Hajiyev, the assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Elnur Mammadov, the deputy minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News.az reports.

During the briefing, the situation that arose in relation to the protest of representatives of the civil society and ecologists of Azerbaijan as a result of preventing the entry of representatives of state institutions and specialists of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the purpose of preliminary monitoring of the illegal exploitation of natural resources in the territories of Azerbaijan where the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation is temporarily located, as well as the deterioration of the ecological situation detailed information was given to the participants.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev, emphasized during his speech that the illegal exploitation of natural resources in the mentioned territories of Azerbaijan should be stopped, and the exploitation of all natural resources should be carried out on the basis of the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He said that on-site inspection of all mineral deposits, including "Gizilbulag" gold and "Demirli" copper-molybdenum deposits, stopping of illegal exploitation, monitoring and inventorying in various directions, organizing property cadastral records, potential damage to the environment, underground and surface water sources and a working group was created for the issues of risk assessment and elimination of the consequences of the damage.

