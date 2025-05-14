IMF and Bangladesh reach deal on $1.3 billion payout
The International Monetary Fund announced on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement to extend an existing multi-billion-dollar loan program with Bangladesh and authorize a $1.3 billion payout.
The IMF expects Bangladesh's export-driven economy to grow by just 3.8 per cent this year, causing a significant early challenge for the new government of Muhammad Yunus, which took power last year after the toppling of the autocratic ex-premier Sheikh Hasina, News.Az reports citing Gulf news.
That would be the lowest growth rate outside of the Covid-19 pandemic for more than two decades, according to IMF data.
"Amid significant macroeconomic challenges, the authorities requested an augmentation," of the existing loan program by around $762 million, IMF Bangladesh mission chief Evan Papageorgiou said in a statement following a visit to the country.
The IMF has also agreed to combine the third and fourth reviews of three separate loan programs, which would unlock around $1.3 billion for Bangladesh as it continues its economic reforms.
Both the augmentation and the reviews are subject to approval from the IMF's executive board, which is largely a formality. No date was given for when the board would meet on Bangladesh.
"Fiscal consolidation should focus on the prompt implementation of additional revenue measures -- such as streamlining of tax exemptions -- while containing non-essential expenditures," he added.