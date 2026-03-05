IMO chief voices concern over safety of seafarers, passengers affected in Gulf

+ ↺ − 16 px

International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said on Thursday that he is deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of around 20,000 seafarers and 15,000 cruise ship passengers affected in the Gulf following recent attacks on international shipping in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz.

"I reiterate my call for all shipping companies to exercise maximum caution when operating in the affected region," Dominguez said in a media note, News.az reports, citing BBC.

He also urged all parties to intensify efforts to de-escalate the situation as soon as possible so that shipping can return to normal operations.

"No attack on innocent seafarers is ever justified," he said.

News.Az