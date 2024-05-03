Impact of landmines on cultural heritage highlighted at special session in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

A special session themed “Impact of landmines , improvised explosive devices and unexploded ordinances on cultural property” was held in Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam city on the sidelines of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, News.Az reports.

The session was moderated by Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to UNESCO, Ambassador Elman Abdullayev.

A total of 700 guests from around the globe convened for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, were in attendance.

