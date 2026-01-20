Imperial Brands appoints John Rishton as new chair

+ ↺ − 16 px

Imperial Brands has named John Rishton as its new chair, the company announced on Tuesday, marking another key leadership change at the cigarette maker behind Winston, Davidoff and Gauloises.

Rishton will succeed Therese Esperdy, who is set to retire from the board in December. He will join Imperial Brands’ board on July 13 and formally take over the chair role on December 1, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The appointment follows a recent executive transition at Imperial Brands. Last year, chief financial officer Lukas Paravicini became chief executive officer after Stefan Bomhard stepped down.

Esperdy, who has served as chair since January 2020, was credited with leading the turnaround of Imperial’s core tobacco business and delivering more than £10 billion in capital returns to shareholders during her tenure.

Rishton currently chairs publishing and events group Informa and previously served as chief executive of Rolls-Royce. He also held the role of chief financial officer at British Airways earlier in his career.

News.Az