Implementation of trilateral statements on Karabakh is important for ensuring peace and stability in region - Azerbaijani FM

During a working visit to Germany, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met on Monday with the director of the German Institute for International Policy and Security of the Science and Policy Foundation of Germany, Stefan Meyer, and the institute's researchers in a round table format, News.az reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The parties exchanged views on bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Germany, as well as cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU), processes taking place in the international arena and in the region.

The parties also discussed the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, issues of strategic energy partnership.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister informed about the new realities in the region after the 44-day war and the signing of tripartite statements, the possibilities for achieving a lasting peace and Azerbaijan's position on the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. The importance of the full implementation of the signed tripartite statements to ensure peace and stability in the region was emphasized.

The parties exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest, including issues of regional and international security.

