Import of certain types of gasoline to Azerbaijan exempted from duties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Motor fuels (excluding gasoline for aircraft engines) with octane number less than 95 and 92 imported to Azerbaijan are exempted from import duties, APA reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers made appropriate changes to the text of the decision "Rates of Import Customs Duties on Goods Imported to the Territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan".



Until now, import of the above-mentioned types of gasoline was subject to a 15% import duty.



By another decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, the excise duty on imported gasoline has been reduced from 200 AZN to 1 AZN per ton.



Decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers come into force from the date of publication and will remain in force for 90 days.

News.Az

News.Az