Importance of SGC and TAP now is more visible than ever before: President Ilham Aliyev

“Already for more than a year Azerbaijan became exporter of natural gas to Europe and Albania always was supporting this initiative. Your high level representatives always participated in the meetings of the South Gas Corridor Advisory Council and contributed a lot to implementation of this project. So we are in one team of countries which implemented successfully this historical project and the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor and Trans Adriatic Pipeline, in particular, I think now is more visible than ever before,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, News.az reports.

“This is a very good sector of our cooperation which has a big potential to grow. Our representatives having their meetings on the bigger portfolio of our energy cooperation consisting of natural gas, transit, supplies also electric energy and it really could be a big part of our bilateral agenda. I am sure that what is now in the process of negotiations will result in new development,” the head of state said.

News.az

News.Az