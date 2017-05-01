Imports to Azerbaijan fall to $490m

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Imports to Azerbaijan have been reduced to $490,000,000,” said chief of the Central Department for Financial, Tariff and Currency Control of the State Customs

He said decrease in the import dependency signals the development of the non-oil sector in the country, success of reforms and transparency in the customs sphere. “A number of measures have been implemented in this respect. The introduction of specific duties increases competition among companies and paves the way for development.”

Vahabov also emphasized that the export of Azerbaijani products increased several times.

News.Az

