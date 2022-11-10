In Photos: 'Blood moon' dazzles skywatchers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The moon turned a coppery shade of red Tuesday during the second total lunar eclipse of the year.

The eclipse began at 3:02 a.m. ET and ended at 8:50 a.m. ET. At totality, the stage at which the entire moon was in Earth's shadow, the moon turned a dark reddish hue.

A total lunar eclipse occurs approximately once every 1 ½ years on average, with the next total lunar eclipse not taking place until March 2025.

Here are some stunning images that show the moon in all its glory.

The full moon sets during a total lunar eclipse, behind the Statue of Freedom atop the Capitol dome, on the morning of the US midterm election, in Washington, DC, on November 8. Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

This month's full moon, known as the beaver moon, rises over buildings during a light show in Beijing on November 7. Fred Lee/Getty Images

The full moon rises behind the Edge NYC observation deck ahead of a lunar eclipse in New York City on November 7, as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey. Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images

The full moon rises behind the Çamlica mosque in Istanbul on November 8. Emrah Gurel/AP

The full moon is seen on the beach of Jurerê Internacional in Florianópolis, Brazil, on November 8. Amauri Nehn/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The last total lunar eclipse for 2.5 years stunned viewers on November 8. This view is from Albany, New York. Karla Ann Cote/NurPhoto/AP

This multiple exposure picture shows the blood moon during a total lunar eclipse seen past the Savior of the World monument in Salvador del Mundo Square, in San Salvador on Nov. 8, 2022. AFP

A general view of the Moon after the Lunar eclipse, in Mumbai, India, Nov. 8, 2022. EPA





News.Az