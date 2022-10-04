In Photos: Hurricane Ian’s damage across Florida

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hurricane Ian has lashed Florida's western coast, bringing severe flooding, high winds and storm surges.

More than 2.5 million people are without power as they assess the damage left behind. For those affected, the devastation to homes and businesses has been catastrophic.

At least 105 people were killed in the U.S. states of Florida and North Carolina by Hurricane Ian. At least 54 persons died in Florida's Lee County alone, said the reports.

Damaged boats are seen downtown after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S., Sept. 29, 2022. (Reuters)

A man walks on Orange Avenue amid downed traffic lights following Hurricane Ian, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., Sept. 29, 2022. (EPA)

A woman looks over her apartment after flood water inundated it when Hurricane Ian passed through Fort Myers, Florida on Sept. 29, 2022. (AFP)

People walk past a vehicle that had a palm tree fall on it when Hurricane Ian passed through the area in Fort Myers, Florida on Sept. 29, 2022. (AFP)

A mailbox stands in flooded waters in front of damaged homes after Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida in Punta Gorda, Florida, U.S., Sept. 29, 2022. (Reuters)

This aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S., Sept. 29, 2022. (AP)

An overhead image shows the devastation Hurricane Ian caused to boats parked in Fort Myers. (EPA)

In this aerial view, vehicles make their way through a flooded area in Fort Myers. (Getty Images)











News.Az