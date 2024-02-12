Yandex metrika counter

In Photos: Iceland’s volcano eruption

  • Photos
  • Share
In Photos: Iceland’s volcano eruption

An Icelandic volcano system erupted for the third time since December on Thursday, in a phenomenon that could impact the world-famous Blue Lagoon hot springs, News.Az reports citing The Time.

The eruption, which began around 6 a.m. local time, has already affected roads and structures, damaging a pipe that supplies hot water for tens of thousands of locals. Volcanic activity also caused a 3000-meter crack running from Sundhnúk to Stóra-Scógfell, with plumes from the eruption measuring 3000 meters high, according to the Icelandic Met Office.

The nearby fishing town of Grindavik has been evacuated since November, when a previous round of eruptions damaged roads, power lines, and caused deadly cracks in the ground. Reports indicate that the power of the eruption has since decreased, though this most recent instance of volcanic activity signals a rise in eruptions that experts expect to continue to see.

The Reykjanes Peninsula has been active since 2020, when it experienced seismic activity for the first time in eight centuries, though eruptions prior to 2023 were harmless to the surrounding region.

Iceland houses more than 30 Holocene volcanoes, which are volcanoes that have erupted sometime in the last 11,700 years.

Here’s a photo roundup of the volcano eruption.

News about - In Photos: Iceland’s volcano eruption

People look at the volcano erupting, north of Grindavík, Iceland, on Feb. 8, 2024. Marco Di Marco - AP

News about - In Photos: Iceland’s volcano eruption

People fill up their vehicles at a petrol station as lava and billowing smoke pours out of a fissure during a volcanic eruption near Grindavík, in western Iceland, on Feb. 8, 2024.Kristinn Magnusson - AFP/Getty Images

News about - In Photos: Iceland’s volcano eruption

Lava crosses the main road to Grindavík and flows on the road leading to the Blue Lagoon.Marco Di Marco - AP

News about - In Photos: Iceland’s volcano eruption

An aerial view shows lava after volcano eruption northeast of Sylingarfell, near Grindavík, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, on Feb. 8, 2024.Iceland Civil Defense/Anadolu/Getty Images

News about - In Photos: Iceland’s volcano eruption

Emergency services close a road as lava erupts from a fissure in Grandavík, Iceland.Micah Garen - Getty Images

News about - In Photos: Iceland’s volcano eruption

A view of lava crossing the main road to Grindavík and flowing on the road leading to the Blue Lagoon, in Grindavík, Iceland.Marco Di Marco - AP

News about - In Photos: Iceland’s volcano eruption

An arial view of a volcano spewing lava and smoke as it erupts, near Grindavík, on Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, on Feb. 8, 2024.Iceland Civil Protection/Reuters

News about - In Photos: Iceland’s volcano eruption

Molten lava is seen overflowing the road leading to the Blue Lagoon.Kristinn Magnusson - AFP/Getty Images

News about - In Photos: Iceland’s volcano eruption

Lava crosses the main road to Grindavík and flows on the road leading to the Blue Lagoon.Marco Di Marco - AP



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      