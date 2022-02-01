Yandex metrika counter

In Photos: Millions start celebrating Lunar New Year 2022

Millions of people start celebrating the beginning of the Lunar New Year on 1 February. This year marks the change from the Year of the Ox to the Year of the Tiger.

A man makes an offering of joss sticks at a temple in Hong Kong (GETTY IMAGES) 

Festive street lights have drawn crowds in China's Handan city, in the northern Hebei province (GETTY IMAGES)

A dragon dance troop visits a restaurant in Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand (GETTY IMAGES)

A boy holds candles in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (GETTY IMAGES)

A person cracks an egg on a tiger sculpture for blessings at a Chinese temple in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (GETTY IMAGES)

Performers play instruments in Yokohama, Japan (GETTY IMAGES)

A man prays in Palembang, Indonesia (GETTY IMAGES)






