In Photos: Spectacular supermoon embellishes skies worldwide

The third supermoon of 2022 rose on Wednesday.

It's also known as a buck moon because it falls in July. The name doesn't come from its appearance — you won't see the shape of a buck on the moon's surface or anything. Instead, it refers to something that's happening in nature.

Here’s a glimpse at how the super moon appeared across the world:

A bird passes in front of a full moon Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. The moon's orbit brought it closer to Earth than usual. (AP)

A family watches the full moon known as the "Buck Moon" in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico July 13, 2022. (Reuters)

A full moon known as the "Buck Moon" rises in Larnaca, Greek Cyprus July 13, 2022. (Reuters)

Tourists watch a full moon known as the "Buck Moon" as a commercial airplane flies by, in Moscow, Russia July 13, 2022. (Reuters)

Full moon known as "Buck Moon" is seen behind a lighthouse in Saint-Nazaire, France, July 13, 2022. (Reuters)

Full moon known as "Buck Moon" is seen behind a lighthouse in Saint-Nazaire, France, July 13, 2022. (Reuters)

Full moon known as "Buck Moon" is seen behind a lighthouse in Arinaga, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, July 13, 2022. (Reuters)

A full moon known as the "Buck Moon" rises over the New York City skyline, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey, U.S., July 13, 2022. (Reuters)

A full moon known as the "Buck Moon" rises over Ciudad Juarez, Mexico July 13, 2022. (Reuters)



