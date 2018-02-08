Independence is Azerbaijan’s core value, says President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s core value is its independence, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 6th congress of the New Azerbaijan Party.

“Our core value, our greatest asset is our independence. We live as an independent country. The founder of our independence is national leader Heydar Aliyev. Just after his coming to power, Azerbaijan embarked on the path of independence in the real sense of the word,” said President Aliyev, according to Trend.

The head of state noted that until 1993, Azerbaijan's independence was conventional and incomplete.

“Foreign countries and their representatives in Azerbaijan gave instructions to the authorities here. Of course, this is perhaps one of the most shameful pages of our history,” President Aliyev said.

He said that Heydar Aliyev’s courage, wisdom, iron will, and the people’s love and affection towards him in such a difficult situation have led Azerbaijan to the path of independence.

“We also follow this path of independence and will continue to follow it,” President Aliyev said.

News.Az

News.Az