Yandex metrika counter

India steps up bird flu response as cases spread in Kerala

  • India
  • Share
India steps up bird flu response as cases spread in Kerala
Photo: India Today

A federal government team has arrived in the southern Indian state of Kerala to assess the situation following an outbreak of avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, officials said on Wednesday.

The team visited Alappuzha district, located about 154 kilometers north of Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials said avian influenza cases have been detected at 16 locations across the district, leading authorities to introduce extensive preventive measures aimed at containing the outbreak and preventing further spread.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

As part of disease control efforts, around 41,000 birds have been culled in two phases, officials added.

Last month, avian influenza was also confirmed among crows in several villages in Alappuzha. Following those detections, the health department issued an advisory urging residents to exercise caution when using water from open water sources.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      