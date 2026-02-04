India steps up bird flu response as cases spread in Kerala

The team visited Alappuzha district, located about 154 kilometers north of Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials said avian influenza cases have been detected at 16 locations across the district, leading authorities to introduce extensive preventive measures aimed at containing the outbreak and preventing further spread.

As part of disease control efforts, around 41,000 birds have been culled in two phases, officials added.

Last month, avian influenza was also confirmed among crows in several villages in Alappuzha. Following those detections, the health department issued an advisory urging residents to exercise caution when using water from open water sources.