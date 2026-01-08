Yandex metrika counter

India defends antitrust law in Apple penalty case

India’s antitrust watchdog is defending a 2024 law that allows fines based on a company’s global turnover, as Apple challenges the measure in court.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) says the law ensures penalties remain a real deterrent for multinational firms, aligning with international practice, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Apple argues the law could lead to disproportionate fines of up to $38 billion for India-specific violations. The Delhi High Court will hear the case on January 27.

 


