India eyes to develop co-op with Azerbaijan in all spheres – envoy

India intends to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in all spheres, Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Sanjay Rana said Jan. 26 in Baku at an event dedicated to the national holiday of India - the Republic Day.

There are sincere friendly relations between Azerbaijan and India based on cooperation, the ambassador said, adding that the two countries are working for development of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

The ambassador further noted that through the Chabahar Port in Iran, which was commissioned in November 2017, it will be possible to connect the ports of India with the ports of Azerbaijan and other countries, according to Trend.

Rana also said that India’s ONGC Videsh is present in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas market.

He added that the trade turnover between the two countries grew over 60 percent and reached $540 million in 2017.

