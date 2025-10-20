India lights up as millions celebrate Diwali festival - PHOTOS

Fireworks light up the streets and sky as people celebrate Diwali (Photo: Reuters)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Millions of Indians are marking Diwali, the festival of lights, one of Hinduism’s most important and widely observed celebrations.

Homes and streets are illuminated with lamps and firecrackers, creating a vibrant spectacle, though the displays can worsen air pollution—especially in northern India, where winter already brings poor air quality, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

This year, the Supreme Court of India allowed the sale and use of “green crackers” in Delhi to reduce pollution, ending a ban that has been in place since 2020. These crackers are said to emit 20–30% less pollution than traditional firecrackers, although critics question their effectiveness.

Several states continue to restrict or ban firecrackers, but the rules are often ignored, worsening air quality in the days after Diwali.

Photo: Markets bustle with shoppers buying gifts and decorations, giving a significant boost to the economy (Photo: Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto via Getty Images )

Beyond fireworks, food plays a central role in the celebrations. Families prepare and share traditional sweets, enjoy festive meals with rich curries, savory snacks, and special breads.

In the days leading up to Diwali, people clean and decorate their homes, buy new clothes, and exchange sweets as gifts. Many also create colorful rangoli designs outside their homes to invite luck and positivity. On the main day, families worship Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth.

People decorate their homes with colourful paper lanterns to celebrate the festival (Photo: Getty Images)

Diwali’s celebrations extend beyond religious boundaries, attracting participants from different communities and faiths.

Markets across India bustle with shoppers purchasing sweets, gifts, decorations, and firecrackers, providing an annual boost to the economy.

The festival unites communities as people of all faiths join in festivities (Photo: Getty Images)

A building in Mumbai city lit up with paper laterns hung outside houses (Photo: Getty Images)

News.Az