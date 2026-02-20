Five die after consuming spurious liquor in India

The ceremony took place in a village on February 14. The victims reportedly fell ill over the following days, complaining of stomach pain, vomiting, headaches and dizziness before succumbing, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

While authorities have not yet reached a final conclusion, it is suspected that the victims consumed illicit liquor during the celebration. Post-mortem examinations are being carried out to determine the exact cause of death.

Bihar has enforced a ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol for the past decade. Despite the prohibition, illegal liquor is reportedly still accessible across the state.

In recent years, Bihar has witnessed multiple incidents involving mass fatalities linked to the consumption of illicit alcohol.