India reports record 217,353 daily COVID-19 cases

The number of coronavirus cases increased in India over the past day by 217,353 and reached 14,291,917. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Friday, the number of deaths associated with coronavirus increased by 1,185 to 174,308, TASS reports.

At the same time, the number of people who recovered increased in 24 hours by 118,302 and reached 12,547,866. Meanwhile, 1,569,743 patients with coronavirus are undergoing treatment, which is 97,866 more than a day earlier.

This week, India became second in the world after the United States in terms of the total number of coronavirus cases, ahead of Brazil. The country ranks fourth in the number of deaths associated with coronavirus, after the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,730,359 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in the country, the total number of vaccinated reached 117,223,509. India remains one of the world leaders in terms of the rate of vaccination of the population, the Ministry of Health noted.

News.Az