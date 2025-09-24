India, Sri Lanka to boost defence cooperation, naval ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

India and Sri Lanka have agreed to deepen defence cooperation and enhance interoperability across their armed forces, with Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi holding wide-ranging talks with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya in Colombo on Tuesday.

Officials said discussions focused on strengthening the bilateral maritime partnership, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to step up operational engagements, capacity-building initiatives, and participation in key multilateral forums such as the International Fleet Review, Milan exercise, and the Admiral’s Cup Regatta, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Highlighting the strategic importance of oceans for maritime nations, Prime Minister Amarasuriya stressed the need for collective efforts to safeguard shared resources. She also called for closer collaboration in tackling transnational challenges including anti-narcotics operations, illegal and unregulated fishing, marine pollution, and terrorism at sea. The prime minister further emphasized improved coordination in search and rescue missions, information sharing, and enhanced training ties between the two navies.

Admiral Tripathi also met with Sri Lanka’s deputy defence minister, Major General KP Aruna Jayasekera (retd), and top military officials. Talks covered advancing naval collaboration, strengthening maritime security, and exploring avenues for joint training and operational synergy.

“These engagements reaffirmed India’s steadfast commitment to strengthening military-to-military ties, promoting capacity building, and fostering greater coordination in the Indian Ocean Region,” Indian Navy spokesperson Captain Vivek Madhwal said.

Addressing officers at the National Defence College in Colombo, Admiral Tripathi underlined the historical, cultural, and strategic links between the two nations. Pointing to successful joint operations in anti-piracy patrols and narcotics interdictions as examples of Indo-Sri Lankan synergy, he reiterated India’s commitment to ensuring a safe, secure, and prosperous Indian Ocean Region.

News.Az