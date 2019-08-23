Indian ambassador to Azerbaijan comments on developments connected with Jammu and Kashmir

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Government of India’s recent decision to non-operationalise certain provisions of the temporary Article 370 of the Indian constitution which gives special stat

The ambassador further stated that this decision was purely an internal matter of administrative reorganization of India.

" It does not, in any manner, change the boundaries of Jammu and Kashmir and therefore has no external ramification or dimension. Moreover, the change in the constitution of India is a sovereign matter of the nation and not unique or extraordinary but rather a normal process" he said.

"There has been no incident of major violence as a result of the recent Government’s decision on Jammu and Kashmir, - the Ambassador said, added that "not even a single live bullet has been fired and there has been no loss of life".

On the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the ambassador underlined that 'essential supplies including 24 x 7 electricity, water supply and sanitation are being ensured'.

According to Reuters, Indian authorities have stepped up security measures in Jammu and Kashmir amid a planned protest march to the office of a group of UN military observers by the opponents of the abolition of the region’s special status.

The march is the first such mass rally in Jammu and Kashmir after the government of India abolished the state and created two allied territories in this region - Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Ladakh. Pakistan, disputing the affiliation of this region, condemned these actions of New Delhi.

Earlier, the Pakistani ambassador to Azerbaijan said that 'India's actions in Kashmir aim to change demographic background'.

News.Az

