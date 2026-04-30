At least 10 dead as heavy rains hit India's Bengaluru

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At least 10 people, including a child, died and several others were injured in separate incidents amid heavy rains accompanied by a hailstorm in the southern state of Karnataka late on Wednesday, confirmed a local official on Thursday.

According to him, seven people died when a hospital wall collapsed amid the inclement weather, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The mishap was reported from the Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute, located in the state capital city Bengaluru.

Roadside vendors and pedestrians had taken shelter along a hospital wall to save themselves from the heavy downpour when suddenly the wall collapsed on them, said the official over the phone.

Later, rescue teams of the state's disaster response force were rushed to the spot of the mishap.

Separately, two people died of electrocution amid heavy rains, while one person died when a portion of his house collapsed.

News.Az