Indian pharma stocks slide after Trump’s new drug tariffs

Indian pharmaceutical stocks dropped sharply on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on branded and patented drugs, effective October 1.

All 20 constituents of the index were lower as of 9:30 a.m. IST. Heavyweight Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fell 3.4%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The U.S. takes slightly more than a third of India’s drug exports, mostly cheaper generics, which rose 20% to about $10.5 billion in fiscal 2025.

The near term impact of the tariffs is likely to be limited, as India mainly exports generics, ICICI Securities research analyst Pankaj Pandey said in a note.

"That being said, uncertainty still remains whether complex generics and biosimilars will come under tariff embargo in the future," Pandey added.

