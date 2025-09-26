Yandex metrika counter

Indian pharma stocks slide after Trump’s new drug tariffs

Indian pharma stocks slide after Trump’s new drug tariffs
Indian pharmaceutical stocks dropped sharply on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on branded and patented drugs, effective October 1.

All 20 constituents of the index were lower as of 9:30 a.m. IST. Heavyweight Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fell 3.4%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The U.S. takes slightly more than a third of India’s drug exports, mostly cheaper generics, which rose 20% to about $10.5 billion in fiscal 2025.

The near term impact of the tariffs is likely to be limited, as India mainly exports generics, ICICI Securities research analyst Pankaj Pandey said in a note.

"That being said, uncertainty still remains whether complex generics and biosimilars will come under tariff embargo in the future," Pandey added.


