Indian PM Modi convenes security meeting amid tensions with Pakistan

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a Cabinet Security Committee meeting amid rising tensions with neighboring Pakistan.

This is the second such meeting since an April 22 attack by unidentified gunmen who killed 26 people at a tourist resort in Indian-administered Kashmir, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Following the top security huddle, Modi is expected to convene the Cabinet's political and economic committees as well as a full Cabinet meeting later in the day.

A day earlier, he chaired a high-level meeting attended by many officials, including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and three military service chiefs.

Later, in an overnight statement, Pakistan’s information minister said New Delhi may launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours amid rising tensions over the Kashmir attack, which India said had "cross-border" links, blaming its western neighbor.

Islamabad, however, has distanced itself from the attack.

Islamabad as well as New Delhi have reached out to many of their diplomatic allies to explain their position, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to hold phone calls with both his Pakistani and Indian counterparts on Wednesday.

"We are reaching out to both parties and telling (them), of course, them to not escalate the situation," US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters on Tuesday.

News.Az