Indian rupee hits all-time low amid dollar demand

The currency depreciated 76 paise in early trading, weighed down by steady demand for the dollar and a cautious global market sentiment, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The previous all-time low of 91.14 was recorded on December 16, 2025, and the rupee has fallen 1.50 percent so far this month.

Forex traders cited rising geopolitical uncertainty, including renewed U.S. expansionary signals, as a factor that has heightened risk aversion and pressured emerging market currencies.

In addition, a sluggish domestic stock market, affected by an outflow of foreign capital, further dented investor sentiment.