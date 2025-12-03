Yandex metrika counter

Indian rupee hits lifetime low

Photo: Xinhua

The Indian rupee on Wednesday recorded a lifetime low during early trading as it hit 90.13 against the U.S. dollar, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

The move had been building for weeks as global investors pulled money out of Indian markets and the dollar continued to strengthen against most major currencies, forex analysts said.

The Indian rupee is currently Asia's worst-performing currency of 2025, having fallen 5 percent against the dollar year-to-date.

Steep U.S. tariffs of up to 50 percent on Indian goods crimp exports to its biggest market, taking the sheen off its equities for foreign investors, analysts said. 


