Indiana Pacers rookie Kam Jones arrested on reckless driving

Indiana Pacers rookie Kam Jones, 23, was arrested by Indiana State Police on October 20 and booked into the Marion County Jail following a traffic stop, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Jones faces preliminary charges of reckless driving and resisting law enforcement. As of the time of publication, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office had not yet filed formal charges.

Jones was selected by the Pacers with the 38th overall pick in the second round of the June NBA Draft after an impressive collegiate career at Marquette University, where he earned second-team All-America honors as a senior.

“We are aware of the situation involving Kam Jones," Pacers officials said in a statement through a spokesperson. "We are in the process of gathering additional information and will not have any further comment on the matter at this time.”

At 9:47 a.m., an Indiana State Police officer allegedly clocked Jones driving at about 90 mph and in an "erratic" way on southbound I-65.

"The Cadilac began to rapidly change lanes with and without using the vehicles turn signal and began following too close to other vehicles," according to court documents, which included the spelling errors.

The officer turned on his lights and attempted to pull over Jones, who failed to immediately comply, according to police, and drove for a few minutes before pulling over near the Fletcher Avenue exit near Fountain Square in Indianapolis.

Jones was taken into custody after being pulled over. He told police that he was "running late for practice forthe Indiana Pacers," according to court documents.

He told the officer that he saw his turn signal but didn't realize he was being pulled over.

Jones hasn't yet played with the Pacers and is likely to be out until at least Nov. 9 because of a back injury.

News.Az