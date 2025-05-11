India’s travel industry turns away from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Travel agency Cox & Kings, announced that they have decided to temporarily pause all new travel offerings to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Türkiye, in light of the current geopolitical landscape and aligning with the broader sentiments of their customers and the nation, News.As reports citing Hindustan Times.

The company's director Karan Agarwal said, “In light of recent developments, we have decided to pause all new travel offerings to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye. This decision is driven by our commitment to uphold principles that matter deeply to us and the people of our country.”

He added, "We also advise Indian travelers to exercise discretion and avoid any non-essential travel to these destinations until there is greater clarity and alignment in the broader geopolitical environment.”

The move from the travel company comes amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan due to which several online booking platforms have also suspended travel deals to countries which have supported Pakistan.

Türkiye and Azerbaijan released statements on Wednesday in support of Pakistan after India carried out Operation Sindoor, where it eliminated terrorist infrastructure in the neighbouring country and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

While Uzbekistan had called for restraint from both countries, the country's close relations with Pakistan were called into question, after their deputy foreign minister met with the Pakistani ambassador following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Booking platforms suspend travel deals to Türkiye, Azerbaijan.



On Thursday, EaseMyTrip founder and chairman Nishant Pitti took to X saying, “Deeply concerned by the recent developments. At EaseMyTrip, the safety of travellers is our top priority. We advise all our customers to exercise utmost caution and stay updated on official travel advisories before planning trips to sensitive regions.”

"Due to the escalating tensions with Pakistan and countries like Türkiye and Azerbaijan supporting it, we at Travomint have taken a firm and responsible stand. We have decided to support the Indians' call for boycotting Türkiye and Azerbaijan. With immediate effect, Travomint has suspended the sale of all travel packages to these countries," Travomint Chairman and CEO Alok K Singh said in a statement, quoted by PTI.



Travel companies and booking platforms have taken this stance after several Indians took to social media expressing anger, disappointment and frustration at Türkiye and Azerbaijan for issuing statements in support of Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Several social media users called for a complete boycott of these countries.

News.Az