India's weapons sales to Armenia inspire revanchists - Azerbaijani FM

Azerbaijan is closely following the process of arms purchase and sale between Armenia and India, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the results of 2023, News.az reports.

"India's official position was that it never linked arms sales to Armenia with Azerbaijan's friendly relations with Türkiye and Pakistan. Our messages are simple and logical. And they are that India should not see this as a commercial project. There was a factor of occupation [of Azerbaijani lands] here for a long time. The war is over and there is a historic chance for peace in the region. At such a moment, taking such steps further emboldens the revanchist forces in Armenia," Jeyhun Bayramov said.

"Those who want to expand their presence in the region should take into account these realities and have positive agendas," the minister noted.

News.Az