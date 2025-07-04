Indonesia's Mount Dukono erupts again, spewing ash 1.1 km high

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mount Dukono in North Halmahera, Indonesia's North Maluku, erupted again on Friday morning, belching volcanic ash up to a height of about 1.1 kilometers above its summit.

Bambang Sugiono, an officer at the Dukono Volcano Observation Post under the Geological Agency of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), said in Jakarta on Friday that the eruption was recorded at 5:49 a.m. Eastern Indonesia Time (WIT), News.Az reports, citing Antara.



“The ash column reached about 1,100 meters above the summit, or 2,187 meters above sea level. The thick gray-to-black ash was observed drifting eastward. As of this report, the eruption is still ongoing,” Sugiono informed.



A similar eruption, with ash column height of 1.1 kilometers, had been recorded on the morning of June 24, 2025.



The Geological Agency has advised residents, visitors, and tourists to refrain from any activities, including climbing, within a 4-kilometer radius of the Malupang Warirang Crater.



Given that ash eruptions occur periodically and ash distribution depends on wind direction and speed, Sugiono urged local residents to keep masks or face coverings ready to avoid respiratory problems caused by ash exposure.



Mount Dukono is known for its consistent, low to moderate volcanic activity, marked by frequent eruptions. One of Indonesia’s active volcanoes, it erupts almost every year, with ash emissions often affecting nearby communities and local activities.

