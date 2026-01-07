Indonesia targets X over AI deepfakes involving minors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia is threatening to ban U.S. social media platform X over obscene content involving minors, intensifying global scrutiny of the company.

The warning, issued on Wednesday, comes as Jakarta demands that X comply with Indonesian laws, following similar complaints raised by the United Kingdom and the European Commission, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Indonesia’s Communications Ministry said initial investigations indicate that X’s artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, lacks clear regulations to prevent the creation and distribution of pornographic content using real photos of citizens.

“This situation has the potential to violate the right to privacy and the right to one’s image, particularly when a person’s photo is manipulated or disseminated without their consent,” said Alexander Sabar, director general of Indonesia’s Digital Space Supervision.

The ministry stressed that all digital services operating in Indonesia must comply with local laws, warning that violations or uncooperative behavior could lead to administrative sanctions, including termination of access to both Grok AI services and the X platform. Under Indonesian law, creating or distributing pornographic content is illegal, with offenders facing six months to 10 years in prison or fines.

The move follows reports in France that the Paris prosecutor’s office launched a preliminary investigation into Grok for allegedly producing sexually explicit deepfake images of minors.

On Tuesday, UK Technology Secretary Liz Kendall urged X to urgently address the use of Grok for generating non-consensual sexualized deepfake images of women and girls. Earlier, the European Commission described reports of X’s AI producing sexually explicit content involving minors as “appalling” and “disgusting” and said it was reviewing the matter seriously.

Over the weekend, X issued a warning to users not to use Grok to generate illegal content, including child sexual abuse material.

News.Az