Indonesian groups delay Jakarta protests as police ramp up security

Student and civil society groups in Indonesia have postponed planned protests in Jakarta following heightened security measures by authorities after a week of deadly demonstrations over lawmakers’ pay.

An umbrella group representing students cited “impossible conditions” for calling off Monday’s protests, while the Alliance of Indonesian Women said the delay was intended to avoid a violent crackdown by police, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The unrest began last week and has spread nationwide, escalating after a police vehicle struck and killed a motorcycle taxi driver on Thursday night. Eight people have died in the protests, according to Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.

The demonstrations have forced President Prabowo Subianto to reverse course on measures affecting lawmakers’ benefits. While political parties agreed to reduce these benefits, the president also instructed the military and police to act against rioters and looters after homes of political figures and state buildings were damaged or set ablaze.

Police set up checkpoints across Jakarta on Monday and patrolled the city to “protect citizens and provide a sense of security,” according to a spokesperson. Armoured vehicles and motorbikes were also deployed to Parliament in a show of force to deter protesters.

Despite the postponement in Jakarta, some student groups in Purwakarta and Yogyakarta still planned demonstrations, although it was unclear whether they would proceed.

The unrest has also led to the cancellation of Prabowo’s planned trip to China for a World War II commemoration parade. Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin warned of “firm action” against rioters and looters after the finance minister’s home was attacked.

Tragic incidents include at least three deaths from a protest-related fire at a council building in Makassar and the beating of a man suspected to be an intelligence officer. In Yogyakarta, a university confirmed the death of student Rheza Sendy Pratama during protests, although details remain unclear.

In response to the unrest, TikTok temporarily suspended its live streaming feature in Indonesia, which has over 100 million users, to prevent further escalation.

News.Az