Indonesian president congratulates Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of Azerbaijan.

APA reports that the letter reads as follows:

"Your Excellency, on my own behalf and on behalf of the state and people of Indonesia, I sincerely congratulate You on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Mr. President, the fact that the vast majority of the Azerbaijani people expressed their trust in You is a clear indication of confidence in your leadership and of the value given to the huge work you have done for the well-being of your citizens. I am hopeful that close relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia will continue to strengthen for the sake of the development and prosperity of our countries during your new presidency. Your Excellency, I wish you success in your supreme work and ask You to accept my deepest respect.”

News.Az

News.Az