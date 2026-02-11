Indonesia’s Mount Semeru records multiple eruptions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia’s Mount Semeru in East Java erupted five times on Wednesday, sending volcanic ash up to 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above its summit.

The first eruption occurred at 12:28 a.m. local time (1728 GMT Tuesday), producing an ash column that rose about 600 meters above the peak. The white-to-gray plume was of moderate intensity and drifted northward, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The most powerful eruption was recorded at 5:36 a.m. local time, when ash reached 1,000 meters above the summit and moved toward the northeast, according to Liswanto, an officer at the Mount Semeru Observation Post.

The final eruption took place at 8:06 a.m., Indonesia’s Antara news agency reported. It registered on a seismograph with a maximum amplitude of 22 millimeters and lasted 125 seconds.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid activities within 500 meters of the Besuk Kobokan riverbank due to the risk that hot clouds and lava flows could travel up to 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) from the volcano’s peak.

Indonesia lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an area known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity, and is home to more than 120 active volcanoes.

