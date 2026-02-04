Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts seven times in three hours

The first eruption was recorded at 4:58 a.m., producing an ash column approximately 500 meters high that drifted to the northeast, according to observations from the Mount Semeru Observation Post, News.Az reports, citing ANTARA.

Seismograph data showed the eruption had a maximum amplitude of 22 millimeters and lasted 138 seconds, the observation post said.

A second eruption followed at 6:10 a.m., generating an ash column reaching about 700 meters above the summit, according to Liswanto, an officer at the observation post.

The third eruption occurred at 6:56 a.m., with the ash column decreasing to around 300 meters. The plume appeared white to gray, with light intensity, and drifted northward.

At 7:05 a.m., a fourth eruption sent a white-to-gray ash column about 600 meters above the summit, with moderate intensity moving toward the north.

The fifth and sixth eruptions were recorded at 7:15 a.m. and 7:46 a.m., producing ash columns of roughly 800 meters and 400 meters above the summit, respectively.

The seventh eruption took place at 8:02 a.m., although visual observation was not possible due to fog surrounding the volcano.

Liswanto said Mount Semeru remains on Level III alert status, prompting Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation to maintain strict public safety measures.

Authorities have prohibited all activities within a 13-kilometer radius of the summit in the southeastern sector along Besuk Kobokan, as well as within 500 meters of riverbanks beyond that area.

Residents have also been advised to stay clear of a five-kilometer radius around the crater and remain alert to the risks of pyroclastic flows, lava flows, and potential cold lava floods along nearby rivers.